This Five-Year-Old Girl Is Changing People’s Perceptions Of Down’s Syndrome

A five-year-old girl has become an internet sensation with her heartwarming message about Down’s syndrome.

A video of Chloe Lennon has been watched over 10 million times after it was posted by her mum on Facebook on Monday.

In it Chloe urges people to wear odd socks to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21st.

Social media users from across the world have commended the little girl’s message.

