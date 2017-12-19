Bouncer Glassed By Woman In Nightclub

Hospital staff had to remove glass from the security guard's eye, detectives are appealing for witnesses.

A bouncer was hospitalised after he was glassed at work by a woman watching him intervene in a fight at 2am.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the serious assault in a nightclub.

The security guard, aged in his 30s, witnessed an altercation between two men at Gabeto nightclub on Chalk Farm Road, in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, 14 October.

When he went to intervene in the dispute, an empty wine glass was thrown at him by a woman standing nearby.

The bouncer was treated at a north London hospital to remove glass from underneath his right eye

CCTV footage shows the suspect throw a drink over another man in the club a few moments before the assault on the security guard.

The female suspect is described as having long, dark hair and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt dress with trainers and a dark rucksack, whilst carrying another item of clothing over her left arm.

Detective Constable Chris Shepherd, from the Central North Command Unit, said: “This was an unprovoked assault on a man who was only trying to do his job. We would like to hear from anyone who was in the club that night who may have seen something and has not previously contacted police, or anyone who may be able to identify this suspect.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.