CCTV: Robber Creeps Up Behind Woman And Threatens Her With A Knife

This is the chilling moment a thief armed with a knife crept up behind a woman before robbing her of her bag.

The violent incident happened on Augustine Street, Derby at about 7:05pm on Friday, December 8.

Police have released the CCTV in a bid to find the culprit.

It shows the suspect approaching the woman from behind down a dark street.

He then points a knife at her as he rips her bag from the victim’s possession.

Picture: Derbyshire Police

PC Emma Birch, who is investigating, said: “The robbery is very violent and understandably the victim is very shaken and upset about what happened.

“The footage doesn’t show a clear picture of the robber’s face but I am hoping that seeing it will jog someone’s memory and encourage them to speak to me about what they know.”

The suspect is described as being a 5’ 6” possibly mixed-race male in his early 20s.

He was clean shaven and wearing a beige zip-up jacket with black bottoms.

If you think you can help please call Emma on 101 quoting reference number 17000535975.