The Moment Masked Thugs Launch Brick Through Van Windscreen

Watch the moment a quad bike covered in balaclava-wearing thugs launch rocks at a group of hunt saboteurs.

Dash-cam footage shows three people riding a quad bike towards a van being driven by West Yorkshire Hunt Saboteurs.

Two rocks collide with the sabs' windscreen before the masked-men sped away from the scene in North Yorkshire.

Police are investigating the attack which happened on Saturday at around 1pm as the saboteurs were protesting against the Badsworth & Bramham Moor Hunt.

A spokesperson for the sabs group said: "They were violently attacked.

"Two rocks were thrown at the windscreen of our moving van by masked thugs driving a quad bike at speed.

"Our van driver and front seat passenger were very, very lucky to escape without serious injury and police are currently investigating the horrific attack."

The sabs have started a fundraiser to replace their windscreen.

