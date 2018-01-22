Shocking CCTV Shows Hit-And-Run Victim Sent Flying

Police have released shocking CCTV footage of a man being flung through the air by a hit-and-run driver.

The victim has been left in a wheelchair after being hit by the Audi A3 in Derby.

As he crossed the road, he saw the car coming towards him and couldn't get out the way quickly enough. He was hit and sent skidding some distance through the road.

Police released footage of the hit-and-run incident in Derby. Picture: Derbyshire Police

Superintendent Adrian Gascoyne said: “The man involved in this collision was just crossing the road when he was struck by a car travelling at considerable speed.

“The footage shows just how shocking the collision was. He is lucky to be alive, and although he survived, he was left with serious injuries and now faces a long spell of rehabilitation.

“It is absolutely essential that we bring the people responsible to justice. I would call on anyone who has information to watch the footage and put yourself in the shoes of the victim, his friends and family.

“If you know who was driving that car, or if you know where the car is now, please get in touch. Even if you just have a suspicion, that piece of the jigsaw could be the one we need.

”Do you know someone who has a dark, possibly grey Audi A3, which had bumper, bonnet and windscreen damage around November 5? Do you have further information, such as the name of the driver involved in this collision? If so, call our Collision Investigation Unit on 101 now, quoting reference 17000480371."