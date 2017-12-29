Shocking Moment Heartless Teens Rob 89-Year-Old Man On Christmas Day

Police are on the hunt for two heartless youths who were caught on CCTV robbing an 89-year-old man at a cash machine on Christmas Day.

The pensioner had taken out a number of notes from the ATM outside Sainsbury’s in Greenwood Avenue, Hull at about 09:30am.

Video footage, released on Thursday, shows the elderly victim being approached by two male youths on bikes.

They grabbed the money from him before riding off along 26th Avenue.

Picture: Humberside Police

The man, who was on a mobility scooter, wasn’t injured during the shocking incident.

The suspects have been described as white and in their late teens.

One was wearing dark blue clothing and riding a distinctive lime green mountain bike.

The other was wearing a khaki green coat and blue jogging bottoms and riding a silver mountain bike.

If you know who the youths are, saw what happened, or have any information call 101 quoting log 127 of 25/12/17.