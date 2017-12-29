Shocking Moment Heartless Teens Rob 89-Year-Old Man On Christmas Day

Now Discussing
29 December 2017, 08:35
Police are on the hunt for two heartless youths who were caught on CCTV robbing an 89-year-old man at a cash machine on Christmas Day.
The pensioner had taken out a number of notes from the ATM outside Sainsbury’s in Greenwood Avenue, Hull at about 09:30am.
Video footage, released on Thursday, shows the elderly victim being approached by two male youths on bikes.
They grabbed the money from him before riding off along 26th Avenue.
The man, who was on a mobility scooter, wasn’t injured during the shocking incident.
The suspects have been described as white and in their late teens.
One was wearing dark blue clothing and riding a distinctive lime green mountain bike.
The other was wearing a khaki green coat and blue jogging bottoms and riding a silver mountain bike.
If you know who the youths are, saw what happened, or have any information call 101 quoting log 127 of 25/12/17.