Thieving Hairdresser Steals Cash From 93-Year-Old Woman In Her Own Home

The woman's family caught the hairdresser with a secret camera, hidden inside a clock, bought on eBay.

A 93-year-old woman's hairdresser was caught stealing from her purse, in her own home.

Hidden inside a clock, the secret "nanny cam" filmed Barbara Parker taking £40 from her "vulnerable" client.

A family friend had noticed the cash going missing and took action, but they were shocked when they found out Parker was responsible.

She admitted stealing the cash from the woman whose hair she had been cutting for more than six years, Liverpool Magistrates Court heard.

A family friend anonymously told the Liverpool Echo the elderly woman was “shaken” by what had gone on.

They said: “We want to put it all behind us. She has been dealt with by the courts and now our main focus it that [the victim] feels safe in her own home and is OK.

“We bought the camera off eBay, it was hidden in a clock, and we just did it because we wanted to get answers after we noticed money going missing.”

The footage was upload to social media, receiving more than 3 million views in 48 hours, one comment reads: “I’ve finally been able to say something now the court case is over.

“Below is a video of just how vile people can be. This is Barbara Parker. She was a hairdresser to a 93-year-old family friend of ours.

“We noticed money had been going missing so we set up a hidden camera and caught this. Never did we believe it would be her.

“She had been coming for years, we trusted her. My mum even discussed all this missing money with her and she said it was probably the carers.

“She was so upset when she was told, she considered this woman a friend.”

Barbara Parker was found guilty of stealing £40 in cash from her victim at a hearing at Liverpool Magistrate’s Court on November 8, 2017.

She was ordered to pay £175 and undergo 100 hours of unpaid work.