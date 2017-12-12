200 Homeless People Will Get Dinner At Euston Station On Christmas Day

Picture: Network Rail

Euston station will be transformed on Christmas Day as it opens its doors to 200 homeless people.

The specially invited guests will be served a full Christmas dinner in the station concourse, which will be decked out for the occasion.

It will provide much needed company and respite for those living on the streets over the festive period.

Around 30 volunteers from Network Rail will give up their Christmas Day to work alongside volunteers from homelessness charities St Mungo’s and Streets Kitchen.

Steve Naybour, head of transformation in Network Rail’s track team, is leading the team running the event:

He said: “Using a station to give homeless people a Christmas dinner and some festive cheer is a great thing to do.

“Thousands and thousands of my colleagues will already be working on Christmas Day to improve the railway for passengers.

“Working on Christmas Day is pretty much par for the course for many of us who work for Network Rail but this year, because I wasn’t scheduled to work, myself and a handful of colleagues came up with this plan to feed some of London’s homeless instead.”

Tasks on the day to be carried out by volunteers will include helping serve the food, welcoming guests with Christmas cheer and chatting to them during the day, clearing away and cleaning, moving chairs and tables as well as supervising station areas including toilets, the concourse and exits.

Station colleagues, security staff and the British Transport Police will manage security on the day.