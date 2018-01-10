CCTV: Armed Gang Shoot Security Guard During London Bank Raid

Police have released terrifying CCTV showing the moment a gang of armed robbers shot a security guard during one of five linked raids across London.

The shocking video shows the victim rolling on the floor in agony after he was shot in the leg three times with a silenced pistol.

He has recovered from his physical injuries but has been "severely impacted psychologically", Scotland Yard said.

The incident occurred in the early hours on 18 May 2017 at the Nationwide Building Society on Walthamstow High Street.

The two suspects, who were dressed in dark clothing and motorcycle crash helmets, threatened two guards who were refilling a cash machine.

Picture: Met Police

The gun was fired by one of the suspects when the guards reused to hand over the cash.

The suspects escaped from the venue in a stolen Ford Fiesta which has since been recovered.

It was the latest in a string of raids on banks and shops across the capital, three of which involved a gun.

The first offence was committed at 03:57am on 23 May 2016 at Cyprofood, a 24-hour cash and carry, on Brantwood Road in Tottenham.

A member of staff was pistol-whipped by two men who were both armed with guns.

They used a silver coloured Audi A4 with stolen number plates, which has never been recovered.

The second offence was committed at Santander Bank on Woodgrange Road, Forest Gate at 02:45am on 28 June 2016.

The two suspects ambushed two security guards who were refilling the cash machine. One of the suspects was armed with a revolver-style firearm.

Picture: Met Police

Once inside the bank, the suspects stole a quantity of cash and drove off in a silver VW Scirocco, which has not been located.

The third offence relates to an armed robbery committed at Santander Bank on Mare Street in Hackney at 11:55pm on 29 August 2016.

The victims of the robbery, two security guards, were again refilling a cash machine when they were ambushed by two men, described as large build.

One of the men was in possession of a silver self-loading pistol with a black silencer. The suspects obtained cash and drove off in a stolen Range Rover Sport which has since been recovered by police.

The fourth offence was committed at the same Santander Bank on Mare Street at 01:47am on 3 December 2016.

Two suspects again attacked two security guards as they were delivering cash to the bank.

Once inside the venue, the suspects attempted to steal a quantity of money but were prevented by the actions of the victims and a member of the public.

The suspects escaped in a white 4x4 Mitsubishi Outlander, which has been recovered by police.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £5,000 for any information given to the charity that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for the armed robberies.

You can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the non-traceable anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.