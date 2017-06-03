London Bridge Witnesses Tell LBC Of 12-Inch Blades And Gunfire

Eyewitnesses told LBC of the terrifying scenes they saw during the incident on London Bridge.

Police have confirmed two terror incidents took place, one on London Bridge and another shortly afterwards at Borough Market

Taxi driver Chris was on London Bridge as the incident unfolded.

He told LBC: "I didn't see the van mount the curb, but I saw everything else.

"A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down.

"Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest.

"I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him. I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me.

"Then there were two police officers running towards him with their batons drawn, they didn't know what was happening.

"There was a guy with a really long blade stabbing randomly people.

"I told people to turn around and run away. It sickened me to the pit of my stomach. An absolute animal."

Chris described the attacker as tall, small with a goatee beared, short cropped hair holding a big, long blade. He said all three were of Mediterranean appearance.

Paul, another taxi driver, said: "I was going over London Bridge and it looked like someone had been knocked off a bike and people were gathered around him. Then a few yards on, I saw another pson lying down and a woman screaming, then a couple of bodies on the right lane, then more people on the left lane.

"Another driver shouted to me that someone had been attacking them with a knife."

Vinny called LBC to say: "I was approaching London Bridge from Elephant and Castle and I saw police everywhere and people lying down on the floor.

"I asked what was going on an a police officer said a van started running over people.

"We saw people running, people lying down. I saw about six or seven lying down. It looked terrible.

"As I was getting away from the area, I saw police with guns running towards the south end of the bridge."

Another witness told LBC that he heard "four or five gunshots" about a mile away from London Bridge near a nightclub in Southwark.