London Bridge Witnesses Tell LBC Of 12-Inch Blades And Gunfire

3 June 2017, 23:11

London Bridge Eyewitness Tells Of Men With 12-Inch Blades

06:23

Eyewitnesses told LBC of the terrifying scenes they saw during the incident on London Bridge.

Police have confirmed two terror incidents took place, one on London Bridge and another shortly afterwards at Borough Market

Taxi driver Chris was on London Bridge as the incident unfolded.

He told LBC: "I didn't see the van mount the curb, but I saw everything else.

"A van came from London Bridge itself, went between the traffic light system and rammed it towards the steps. It knocked loads of people down.

"Then three men got out with long blades, 12 inches long and went randomly along Borough High Street stabbing people at random. I saw a young girl stabbed in the chest.

"I said to the guy in my cab I was going to try to hit him, I was going to ram him. I turned around and tried, but he side-stepped me.

"Then there were two police officers running towards him with their batons drawn, they didn't know what was happening.

"There was a guy with a really long blade stabbing randomly people.

"I told people to turn around and run away. It sickened me to the pit of my stomach. An absolute animal."

London Bridge: Latest At The Scene

00:13

Chris described the attacker as tall, small with a goatee beared, short cropped hair holding a big, long blade. He said all three were of Mediterranean appearance.

Paul, another taxi driver, said: "I was going over London Bridge and it looked like someone had been knocked off a bike and people were gathered around him. Then a few yards on, I saw another pson lying down and a woman screaming, then a couple of bodies on the right lane, then more people on the left lane.

"Another driver shouted to me that someone had been attacking them with a knife."

London Bridge Eyewitness: Claire Tells LBC What She Saw

Claire witnessed the London Bridge terror attack. This is what she told Matt Stadlen.

03:39

Vinny called LBC to say: "I was approaching London Bridge from Elephant and Castle and I saw police everywhere and people lying down on the floor.

"I asked what was going on an a police officer said a van started running over people.

"We saw people running, people lying down. I saw about six or seven lying down. It looked terrible.

"As I was getting away from the area, I saw police with guns running towards the south end of the bridge."

London Bridge: Police Tell People To Get Down In Bar

00:46

Another witness told LBC that he heard "four or five gunshots" about a mile away from London Bridge near a nightclub in Southwark.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien

James O’Brien: The Scientific Facts Right-Wingers Simply Won’t Accept

Nigel Farage

Caller Brands Nigel Farage A “Wet Fish” During Heated Brexit Row
Ferrari Farron

Tim Farron Refuses To Say Whether He Thinks Homosexuality Is A Sin

General Election 2017

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

London Bridge armed police

London Bridge Attack: This Is What We Know So Far

35 mins ago

London Bridge people

Kind-Hearted Londoners Offer Help To People Caught In Terror Attack

1 hour ago

Borough Witnesses

Men With Knives Stormed Into Borough Market Restaurant, Witnesses Tell LBC

2 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Internment

What Is Internment And Could Britain Use It To Beat Terrorists?

6 days ago

Theresa May

PM’s Social Care U-Turn Like “Nothing Seen Before” During Election Campaign

12 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson