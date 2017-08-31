Man Carrying Large Hunting Knife Arrested Outside Westminster Cathedral

Now Discussing
31 August 2017, 18:59
A man carrying a large “Rambo-style” commando knife outside Westminster Cathedral has been arrested, police say.
The suspect was seen acting suspiciously by officers at about 11:34am on Thursday.
He was was stopped and searched by officers, who uncovered the alarmingly long blade.
Op Bobcat officers stopped & searched a male acting suspiciously near Westminster Cathedral. Found in possession of large knife #knifecrime pic.twitter.com/FBhppJipmU— Westminster Police (@MPSWestminster) August 31, 2017
A spokesman from the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 11.45am on Thursday August 31, officers on routine patrol in the Victoria Street area of Westminster attempted to speak with a man who was seen acting suspiciously in an area known for anti-social behaviour.
“The man was found in possession of a large knife. He was arrested and taken to a central London police station where he remains in custody.
“Enquiries continue.”
The incident is not being treated as terror related.