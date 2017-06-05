Security Barriers Installed On London Bridges After Attack

Concrete blocks and metal barriers have been installed on bridges in London to protect pedestrians following the London Bridge terror attack.

New barriers installed on Westminster Bridge

The terror attacks at Westminster and London Bridge both involved the culprits hiring a vehicle and mounting a pavement to mow down pedestrians.

Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told LBC that the barriers will help stop the kind of terror attacks seen in Westminster and London Bridge in the last two months.

Met Police Chief Reveals New Measures To Protect Public 00:00:51

She told LBC: "This morning you will see some hostile vehicle blocking on some of our bridges.

"That's in response to Saturday night's attack which involved a bridge and pedestrians being hit with a vehicle, as it was in Westminster.

"We will have more armed policing on and near the bridges and people should be prepared for that."