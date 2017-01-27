Man Pretends He's Landlord Of Air BnB And Scams Man Out Of £1600

This man allegedly rented an Air BnB and pretended he was the landlord - scamming an unsuspecting victim out of £1600.

Police have released an image of the man they want to speak to in connection with the rental scam.

It is alleged that on September 16, 2016, a man who was working in London responded to a listing on Gumtree of a property let.

The man then visited the address in Sandford Road, Haringey to view the property.

He was shown around by alleged fraudster, who said that he was the landlord, before the victim transferred an advance rental payment of £1,600 to a bank account.

It has since transpired that the bank account was a 'mule account', controlled as a result of a stolen bank card, and £1,600 was later withdrawn.

The bogus landlord then ceased contact and it then became apparent that access to the property had been obtained via a short-term let on the AirBnB website and he had no authority to let it out.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met's Operation Falcon (Fraud And Linked Crime Online).

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information that may assist the investigation, should call Op Falcon on 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.