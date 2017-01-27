Man Pretends He's Landlord Of Air BnB And Scams Man Out Of £1600

27 January 2017, 09:59

Have you seen this man?

This man allegedly rented an Air BnB and pretended he was the landlord - scamming an unsuspecting victim out of £1600.

Police have released an image of the man they want to speak to in connection with the rental scam.

It is alleged that on September 16, 2016, a man who was working in London responded to a listing on Gumtree of a property let. 

The man then visited the address in Sandford Road, Haringey to view the property. 

He was shown around by alleged fraudster, who said that he was the landlord, before the victim transferred an advance rental payment of £1,600 to a bank account.

It has since transpired that the bank account was a 'mule account', controlled as a result of a stolen bank card, and £1,600 was later withdrawn. 

The bogus landlord then ceased contact and it then became apparent that access to the property had been obtained via a short-term let on the AirBnB website and he had no authority to let it out. 

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met's Operation Falcon (Fraud And Linked Crime Online).

Anyone who recognises the man pictured, or has information that may assist the investigation, should call Op Falcon on 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit the website.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

James O'Brien

This Caller Tried To Vet James As A Terrorist, It Didn't Go Well
Nigel Farage EU Flag

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Croydon robbers with nunchucks fought off by have-a-go hero

3 hours ago

Benjamin Lynch of Hounslow sentenced to 16 weeks

Man Sentenced For Revenge Porn After He Posted Pictures To His Ex's Social Media

4 hours ago

Croydon assault

Two Men Fight Off Nunchuck-Wielding Robbers In Croydon

7 hours ago

South London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nuisance calls

How To Stop Nuisance Calls... For Good

2 days ago

Europe UK

Brexit Glossary: The Five Key Terms Explained

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson