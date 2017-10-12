Man Left With Detached Retina After Brutal Unprovoked Beating Outside London Nightclub

Police are hunting for four thugs who left a 22-year-old man with a detached retina after a brutal unprovoked attack.

Callum Wade was with two friends on Charterhouse Street in Islington at around 3am on Saturday 1st April, when he was attacked by four people.

He was punched and kicked to the ground and suffered several facial fractures, as well as permanent damage to his retina.

Following the attack, Callum sought help from staff at nearby Fabric nightclub, who provided first aid and called a cab to take him to hospital.

Subsequent investigations revealed CCTV footage of three of the four men believed to have been involved in the attack on Callum.

The injuries suffered by Callum Wade in the unprovoked attack. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Mark Pinder said: "This was a violent assault which appears to have been launched with no provocation and has left Callum with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

"The level of violence used was shocking and those who carried it out need to be traced before they commit a similar offence. I am appealing to anyone who recognises these men to contact police and help bring these violent thugs to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pinder at the Central North Command Unit on 0208 345 0119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.