Man Left With Detached Retina After Brutal Unprovoked Beating Outside London Nightclub

12 October 2017, 08:01

Police are hunting for four thugs who left a 22-year-old man with a detached retina after a brutal unprovoked attack.

Callum Wade was with two friends on Charterhouse Street in Islington at around 3am on Saturday 1st April, when he was attacked by four people.

He was punched and kicked to the ground and suffered several facial fractures, as well as permanent damage to his retina.

Following the attack, Callum sought help from staff at nearby Fabric nightclub, who provided first aid and called a cab to take him to hospital.

Subsequent investigations revealed CCTV footage of three of the four men believed to have been involved in the attack on Callum.

The injuries suffered by Callum Wade in the unprovoked attack
The injuries suffered by Callum Wade in the unprovoked attack. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Mark Pinder said: "This was a violent assault which appears to have been launched with no provocation and has left Callum with injuries that will affect him for the rest of his life.

"The level of violence used was shocking and those who carried it out need to be traced before they commit a similar offence. I am appealing to anyone who recognises these men to contact police and help bring these violent thugs to justice."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Pinder at the Central North Command Unit on 0208 345 0119 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien said the most senior four Cabinet members think Brexit will be bad

The Cabinet Don't Want Brexit, What Does That Tell You, Asks James O'Brien
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones
Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Teen moped gang jailed for 100 robberies in less than three weeks

16 hours ago

Geroge Osborne

Watch: Moment Moped Gang Attacks George Osborne In Broad Daylight

19 hours ago

Homes in priciest area cost 25 times more than the cheapest

22 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Old pound coins will not be legal tender from Sunday

When Do The Old Pound Coins Go Out Of Circulation? Can I Use The Old £1 After The Deadline?

3 days ago

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson