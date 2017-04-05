Man Avoids Jail After Stealing Stuffed Chimpanzee In A Top Hat

A burglar has avoided jail after stealing £100,000-worth of stuffed animals, including a chimpanzee in a top hat.

Jason Hopwood, 47 was given a suspended for two years and ordered to work 200 hours' community service.

As well as the chimp, among the 18 stuffed animals stolen were lions, zebra and a giraffe.

DC Stuart Goss said: "This was a complex and challenging case and I was helped by colleagues across the MPS and Essex Police. I would also like to thank the media, as I am sure reporting of our appeal forced the criminals to abandon the stolen goods.

"This was not a random crime, this was a criminal enterprise and Hopwood was well equipped and well prepared. I am very proud to have been able to reunite the victim with these valuable animals and bring Hopwood before the courts.

"Cataloguing and exhibiting the stolen items was a truly unique and memorable experience, and this is certainly an investigation which will stay with me for years to come."