Man Avoids Jail After Stealing Stuffed Chimpanzee In A Top Hat

5 April 2017, 08:50

Chimp in a top hat

A burglar has avoided jail after stealing £100,000-worth of stuffed animals, including a chimpanzee in a top hat.

Jason Hopwood, 47 was given a suspended for two years and ordered to work 200 hours' community service.

As well as the chimp, among the 18 stuffed animals stolen were lions, zebra and a giraffe.

Taxidermy burglary

DC Stuart Goss said: "This was a complex and challenging case and I was helped by colleagues across the MPS and Essex Police. I would also like to thank the media, as I am sure reporting of our appeal forced the criminals to abandon the stolen goods.

"This was not a random crime, this was a criminal enterprise and Hopwood was well equipped and well prepared. I am very proud to have been able to reunite the victim with these valuable animals and bring Hopwood before the courts.

"Cataloguing and exhibiting the stolen items was a truly unique and memorable experience, and this is certainly an investigation which will stay with me for years to come."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Farage Studio Pose

The Nigel Farage Show: Watch It All Here

Nick Ferrari head in hands

The Bizarre Call That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands
Theresa May James O'Brien

"Give Me One Way Your Life Is Better For Leaving The EU... Just One"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Victim Reker Ahmed pictured in hospital after suspected hate attack in Croydon

3 hours ago

Driverless car

LBC Tries Out Driverless Cars In London: WATCH

8 hours ago

South London

Best places to get off parking fine revealed

10 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

1 month ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

2 months ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson