Shocking Moment Pensioner Has Purse Stolen On First Outing Since Having A Stroke

9 October 2017, 13:51

Heartless thieves have been caught on camera stealing from an 85-year-old pensioner who was out shopping in a supermarket after leaving the house for the first time since suffering a stroke.

CCTV footage shows the two medium-build white men, both with dark hair, standing behind their victim before one of the men reaches inside her walking frame bag.

The pensioner was visiting the Co-op in Bexley with her husband on September 9 2017 at about 1pm when the callous theft took place.

A separate security camera captures the two crooks counting the contents of the purse and pulling out bank notes, before queuing up to purchase what appears to be four cans of beer.

One of the thieves can be seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket, while the other is dressed in dark jeans and a grey jumper.

Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can see the CCTV at the top of this page.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien discussed the Natural History Museum incident

Right-Wing Trolls Doing Terrorists' Job For Them: James O'Brien
James O'Brien discussed the police report on Sir Edward Heath

James O'Brien's Powerful Point On The Hypocrisy Of People Who Defend Edward Heath
Ian Collins explained why Theresa May's housebuilding project would fail

Ian Collins Destroys Theresa May's Claim That She Would Solve The Housing Crisis
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Bev asked George to detail his experiences working for London Ambulance

A Paramedic's Damning Account Of Yesterday's Shift in Central London

1 day ago

A woman and a child are escorted by a policeman at the scene of the incident

Proof That Londoners Aren't Scared By Incidents Like The Natural History Museum Crash

1 day ago

West London

Members of the public hold down a man outside the Natural History Museum

Video Shows Citizens Arrest After Natural History Museum Crash

1 day ago

West London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Old pound coins will not be legal tender from Sunday

When Do The Old Pound Coins Go Out Of Circulation? Can I Use The Old £1 After The Deadline?

1 hour ago

Monarch Airlines collapse: What to do if you've booked with the airline

7 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson