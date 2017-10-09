Shocking Moment Pensioner Has Purse Stolen On First Outing Since Having A Stroke

Heartless thieves have been caught on camera stealing from an 85-year-old pensioner who was out shopping in a supermarket after leaving the house for the first time since suffering a stroke.

CCTV footage shows the two medium-build white men, both with dark hair, standing behind their victim before one of the men reaches inside her walking frame bag.

The pensioner was visiting the Co-op in Bexley with her husband on September 9 2017 at about 1pm when the callous theft took place.

A separate security camera captures the two crooks counting the contents of the purse and pulling out bank notes, before queuing up to purchase what appears to be four cans of beer.

One of the thieves can be seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket, while the other is dressed in dark jeans and a grey jumper.

Anyone with any information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

