CCTV: Burglar Breaks Into Home Of 90-Year-Old Woman As She Lies In Bed

A ruthless burglar broke into the home of a 90-year-old Alzheimers sufferer while she lay in bed and stole her jewellery.

The moment a man - in his late 30s or early 40s - walked through the elderly woman's home in Bromley was caught on CCTV cameras on Tuesday 6th March in Bromley.

The victim saw the man standing outside her bedroom window. He then forced the window open and climbed inside.

The footage then captures a man climbing inside and approaching the victim's dressing table, rummaging around for valuables.

He was interrupted by the victim, who asked what he was doing. He replied: "I am looking for jewellery", and continued to search the dresser and her bedside table. He then went into the living room and looked around before going back into the bedroom.

He patted the victim on the shoulder before fleeing with a quantity of jewellery in a white paper bag.

The burglar in Bromley. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Dean Roberts said: "This incident has left the victim absolutely terrified and her family devastated. She has been targeted in a place where she has every right to feel at her most safe and comfortable.

"The CCTV footage is very clear. Do you recognise the man captured in these images?

"We also believe a torch light was shone through the window while the man was inside, suggesting there may have been an accomplice who was not caught on camera. Did you see two people acting suspiciously in the area?

"I would urge anyone with information to call us as soon as possible."

The burglar in Bromley. Picture: Met Police

Anyone with information should call Bromley CID on 07818 454 470 or via 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous. You can also Tweet @MetCC.