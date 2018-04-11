Hither Green Shrine For Burglar Put Back Up For A FOURTH Time

11 April 2018, 08:25

Hither Green Shrine back up for a FOURTH time
Hither Green Shrine back up for a FOURTH time. Picture: LBC

Flowers have been put up for fourth time as a memorial to a burglar who was stabbed to death at a house in south-east London.

The shrine in Hither Green was torn down three times yesterday after being attached to a fence by family and friends of Henry Vincent.

Police decided not to press charges against 78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks after he stabbed and killed Vincent, who had broken into his house.

Here's the moment Vincent's family put up the shrine for the third time.

After that, a man who asked not to be identified drove to Hither Green from north London to tear down the flowers.

Mr Vincent's cousin, Elvina Lee, said it was the "best place" for the shrine to be.

She said she didn't know "what was wrong" with the people who took it down.

A neighbour, Theresa Webb, described the tributes as "inappropriate" and of "poor taste".

The Metropolitan Police have said that they have not involved in the removal of the display.

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Hither Green Shrine back up for a FOURTH time

Hither Green Shrine For Burglar Put Back Up For A FOURTH Time

1 hour ago

Pro-life campaigners banned from protesting outside abortion clinic

8 hours ago

Fox's Hammersmith offices raided by European Commission amid sports cartel probe

10 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Facebook data scandal

Here's How You Can Tell If Your Data Was Misused By Cambridge Analytica

19 hours ago

Russian diplomats are being expelled worldwide in response to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

These Are The Countries Expelling Russian Diplomats

15 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

How London's Skyline Looks In The Snow

How Britain's Best-Loved Landmarks Look In The Snow

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016