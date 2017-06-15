Adele Pays Emotional Visit To Grenfell Tower Victims

15 June 2017, 07:50

Adele comforted the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire last night as attended a vigil in west London.

Adele attends Grenfell Tower vigil
Adele attends Grenfell Tower vigil. Photo: @FourMee

The pop star was emotional as she hugged those affected by the west London fire, in which at least 12 people died.

Adele, who grew up in Tottenham, north London, is believed to have been joined by husband Simon Konecki, as she offered support to those who lost their homes in the fire.

One fan account for the Hello singer wrote on Twitter: "Adele was spotted at Grenfell Tower today offering her support to everyone affected by the tragedy."

She is one of many celebrities who offered to help the victims of the deadly fire.

Jamie Oliver offered food and drink from his Westfield restaurant to anyone affected. He wrote: "To any of the 100's of FAMILIES effected by this terrible fire at Grenfell Tower Notting hill today, You are all welcome to come hang out in my restaurant and be fed and watered by my Jamies Italian team.

"We are in the Westfield just around the corner. Food and drink free of charge so just go and speak to my manager Juan and we will sort you out and give you some love .... this is for victims of the fire our thoughts, love and prayers are with you all big love jamie x x x x"

