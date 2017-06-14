Jeremy Corbyn: Grenfell Tower Fire A Consequence Of Local Funding Cuts

Jeremy Corbyn has told LBC the Grenfell Tower fire is the price paid for the government's cuts to local authority funding.

At least six people have died and over 60 injured after flames engulfed the 24-storey tower block in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Speaking to LBC's Political Editor Theo Usherwood, the Labour leader said the fire was the consequence of severe cuts to local government funding.

He said: "If you deny local authorities the funding they need then there is a price that’s paid by the lack of safety facilities all over the country.

"I think there needs to be some very searching questions asked as quickly as possible in the aftermath of this fire.”