Grenfell Tower Fire: How Londoners Are Helping Victims

14 June 2017, 09:54

Around 400 people are believed to have lived in the 120 flats in the Grenfell Tower, which caught fire in the early hours of today. Here's how you can help them.

Grenfell Tower Fire:

Grenfell Tower Fire:

00:00:22

Authorities confirmed a "number of people" have died and over 50 taken to hospital after the 24-storey tower block was engulfed in flames.

Many people escaped from their homes in just their pyjamas and centres have been set up for people to donate goods.

Grenfell Tower Fire: Londoners Help Those Affected

Grenfell Tower Fire: Londoners Help Those Affected

00:00:56

Those affected have been offered a place to go at the Portobello Trust.

A lot of Londoners have already started to help.

A JustGiving page has already been set up to help the families who hve lost everything.

How many people have been made homeless in the Grenfell Tower fire?

There are 120 flats in the Grenfell Tower and 400 people are believed to be living there. They will not be allowed back into their flats.

Other buildings in the estate have also been evacuated and it's unclear when residents will be allowed back into their homes.

The Met Police have set up an emergency number for anyone concerned for friends and family at Grenfell Tower: 0800 0961 233.

