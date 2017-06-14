Grenfell Tower Fire: Witness Saw Mum Drop Baby From 10th-Floor Window

An eyewitness to the Grenfell Tower fire has told LBC she saw scared residents jumping and throwing their children from the windows.

Witness Saw Woman Drop Baby Out Of Grenfell Tower Window 00:01:28

The Met Police have confirmed that six people have died in the fire, but believe that number will rise in the coming hours.

Samira was outside the building as the fire took hold and told LBC of the lengths that people went to to be safe.

She said: "I saw first-hand a baby. Her mother was at the window. She was gesturing with body language for someone to catch her baby.

"She wrapped her baby in some sort of blanket and she threw the baby. It was from the ninth or tenth floor.

"A gentleman who was standing beside me ran forward and grabbed the baby.

"Her shadow then disappeared back indoors."

Samira confirmed that the baby was unharmed in the incident.

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower 00:01:05

The eyewitness, who lives in a nearby building, told LBC: "I looked out of the window and I saw Debbie and loads of people outside.

"I came down and turned around and could not believe my eyes. By that time, the whole building was on fire.

"Debris was flying everywhere. You could hear people screaming. It was really horrible.

Grenfell Tower Resident

"There was a man on the 11th floor, he kept coming to the window and going back in.

"On the third floor, people were throwing out their kids. That's the only thing they could do. They were trapped."