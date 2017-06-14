Grenfell Tower Fire: Witness Saw Mum Drop Baby From 10th-Floor Window

14 June 2017, 11:05

An eyewitness to the Grenfell Tower fire has told LBC she saw scared residents jumping and throwing their children from the windows.

Witness Saw Woman Drop Baby Out Of Grenfell Tower Window

Witness Saw Woman Drop Baby Out Of Grenfell Tower Window

00:01:28

The Met Police have confirmed that six people have died in the fire, but believe that number will rise in the coming hours.

Samira was outside the building as the fire took hold and told LBC of the lengths that people went to to be safe.

She said: "I saw first-hand a baby. Her mother was at the window. She was gesturing with body language for someone to catch her baby.

"She wrapped her baby in some sort of blanket and she threw the baby. It was from the ninth or tenth floor.

"A gentleman who was standing beside me ran forward and grabbed the baby.

"Her shadow then disappeared back indoors."

Samira confirmed that the baby was unharmed in the incident.

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower

People Jumped And Threw Children Out Of Windows Of Grenfell Tower

00:01:05

The eyewitness, who lives in a nearby building, told LBC: "I looked out of the window and I saw Debbie and loads of people outside.

"I came down and turned around and could not believe my eyes. By that time, the whole building was on fire.

"Debris was flying everywhere. You could hear people screaming. It was really horrible.

Grenfell Tower Resident
Grenfell Tower Resident

"There was a man on the 11th floor, he kept coming to the window and going back in.

"On the third floor, people were throwing out their kids. That's the only thing they could do. They were trapped."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Grenfell

James O’Brien’s Emotional Tribute To London’s Brave Firefighters
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage’s Tough Response To Remainer Who Called Him An Extremist
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

43 mins ago

Grenfell Tower fire

Government "Sat On" Tower Block Fire Report For Four Years

3 hours ago

Grenfell Tower Fire: Residents escape

Grenfell Tower Fire: How To Help Victims Of The Fire

3 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

1 day ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

5 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson