Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

This is the emotional moment that LBC took Hillsborough campaigner Margaret Aspinall to meet Grenfell survivors to offer help on how to get justice.

Margaret Aspinall, who lost her son in the Hillsborough tragedy, was crucial in the campaign to get justice for the 96 victims.

Yesterday, LBC introduced her to survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire so she could give advice on how to ensure the inquiry gives them the result that they want.

And you could hear the emotion in her voice as she saw the burnt-out shell of the tower in which at least 80 people died.

LBC's Senior Reporter Vincent McAviney explains: "You don't have to look far to see the parallels between Grenfell and Hillsborough. Both devastating tragedies that have pitted victims and the establishment against each other.

"There are some real divisions emerging between the residents of North Kensington, many are still suffering from the initial shock and trauma. There are several groups now representing local people with different views and ideas on the Public Inquiry, it was even hard to organise this meeting to try to help with some saying they wouldn't attend if others did.

"Margaret Aspinall, who led the 25-year battle to get a proper public inquiry into what happened at Hillsborough, spoke to them for over 90 minutes sharing their experience and what they wish they'd known 29 years ago.

"A few people who came were sceptical and some openly hostile with each other at first but once they heard Margaret speak about the public inquiry process they were asking her to come back."

Sir Martin Moore-Bick launched the inquiry last week, insisting that he would get to the truth about the tragedy.