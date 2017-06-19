This Letter Sent By Tory Kensington Council Leader Will Infuriate You

19 June 2017, 12:42

This Letter Sent By Tory Kensington Council Leader Will Infuriate You

05:44

This letter sent by Kensington and Chelsea's council leader, Nick Paget-Brown, to residents in 2014 will absolutely infuriate you.

James O'Brien was absolutely horrified at the discovery of a letter sent by Kensington and Chelsea's Tory Council Leader, Nick Paget-Brown in 2014 to rich local residents. 

On his LBC show, James shared with his listeners the letter sent by Mr Paget-Brown, to residents living in the borough where the Grenfell Tower took place. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Finsbury Park

James O'Brien's Strong Message To Anyone Justifying Finsbury Park Attack
Nigel Farage David Davis

Britons Are United On Brexit But Parliament Isn’t, Says Nigel Farage
Darren Adam in the LBC studio

This Woman Lost Everything In A House Fire, But What Happened Next Was Wonderful
Grenfell tower

Grenfell Tower Firefighter Describes Tragic Scene That Was “Just Like 9/11”

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Grenfell Tower remains

Grenfell Tower Survivors Being Rehoused “Hundreds Of Miles Away In Preston”

16 mins ago

Finsbury Park attack scene

Video Shows Chaotic Aftermath Of Finsbury Park Attack

30 mins ago

North London

Sajid Javid

Moment Tory Minister Comforts Tearful Woman Outside Site Of Finsbury Mosque Attack

1 hour ago

North London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

6 days ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson