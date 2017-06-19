Now Discussing
Shelagh Fogarty is Leading Britain's Conversation.
19 June 2017, 12:42
This Letter Sent By Tory Kensington Council Leader Will Infuriate You
This letter sent by Kensington and Chelsea's council leader, Nick Paget-Brown, to residents in 2014 will absolutely infuriate you.
James O'Brien was absolutely horrified at the discovery of a letter sent by Kensington and Chelsea's Tory Council Leader, Nick Paget-Brown in 2014 to rich local residents.
On his LBC show, James shared with his listeners the letter sent by Mr Paget-Brown, to residents living in the borough where the Grenfell Tower took place.