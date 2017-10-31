Moped Gang Swarms On Michael Kors Store In Chelsea During Shocking Raid

A moped gang has been caught on CCTV using bricks to smash their way into a designer Chelsea shop before making off with a number of handbags.

Nine suspects on five bikes were involved in the raid which took place at the Michael Kors store in Duke of York Square in Chelsea back in February.

The shocking footage shows one suspect throwing a brick at the window, while another uses a stick to smash it.

The remaining suspects kick the window in before running into the shop to remove handbags.

Detectives from Kensington and Chelsea have made six arrests in connection with the investigation.

A 23-year-old man was subsequently charged with burglary. The other five were released with no further action.

Det Con Sam Weller, of Kensington & Chelsea CID, said: "We are appealing to the public to help us identify this gang.

“They are responsible for the theft of designer handbags and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Picture: Met Police

Detectives are also investigating whether the same group of people were involved in a burglary that took place at 00:46hrs on Thursday, 26 October at House of Fraser on Oxford Street.

Five suspects used a similar method of entry.

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact Kensington & Chelsea CID via 101 or by Tweeting @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org