Video Shows Citizens Arrest After Natural History Museum Crash

The moment members of the public held down a man following a car crash outside the Natural History Museum.

Several people have been injured after a car mounted the pavement outside the busy museums in South Kensington.

Police say they are keeping an open mind on the motive of the driver but have confirmed they are treating the incident as a road traffic investigation and not a terrorist-related incident.

Members of the public hold down a man outside the Natural History Museum. Picture: Rosa Roda

The video shows three members of the public holding down a black man in a blue jacket on Exhibition Road. None of the people around him are in uniform.

In the background, a black Toyota Prius sandwiched between two other cars. The Prius's driver's door is open.