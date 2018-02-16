Moggmentum Comes To LBC: Jacob Rees-Mogg To Host Show On Sunday

Jacob Rees-Mogg is to host his own LBC show this Sunday.

The bookies' favourite to be the next Prime Minister is standing in for Nigel Farage on Sunday 18th February as the former Ukip leader takes a well-deserved break.

It is the second time Jacob Rees-Mogg has presented his own radio show - and the first one was very popular with listeners.

If you agree with him, you'll love this show. If you don't agree with him, this is your chance to have your say.

