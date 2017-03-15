Theresa’s U-Turns: A Full List Of The Government's Reversals

As the Chancellor abandons his plan to increase National Insurance Contributions, here is a full list of Theresa May's U-turns during her time at 10 Downing Street.

National Insurance Increase

In the 2017 Budget, Philip Hammond announced he would be increasing National Insurance Contributions for self-employed

people, despite a promise in the Conservative manifesto not to do so.

The idea caused controversy, despite it costing no more than 60p per day. And a week on, the Chancellor did an about-turn and revealed that he would no longer be increasing NICS in this parliament.

Taking In Refugee Children

Ministers accepted the Dubs amendment last year, saying they will take in 3,000 unaccompanied children from the Jungle migrant camp in Calais. But after accepting just 350 children, the government changed their mind and decided not to accept any more.

Responding to the decision, Lord Dubs said: "During the Kindertransport, Sir Nicky Winton rescued 669 children from Nazi persecution virtually single-handedly. I was one of those lucky ones. It would be a terrible betrayal of his legacy if as a country we were unable to do more than this to help a new generation of child refugees."

Foreign Worker Quotas

Barely a week after Home Secretary Amber Rudd announced a controversial proposal to force companies to publish the amount of foreign workers they employ at the Tory party conference, the government was forced into a humiliating climbdown.

A cacophony of condemnation helped topple the policy, with commentators from across the political spectrum lining up to slate the policy. LBC’s very own James O’Brien’s take on the policy took the internet by storm.

Surprisingly even figures from UKIP condemned the proposal. Here is MEP Roger Helmer comparing the plans to ‘North Korea.’

The government now say the data will be collected, but not made public. It will be use it to identify skill shortages in key industries. However, Labour’s Harriet Harman pointed this data may still come to light under freedom of information laws.



Hinkley Point

Theresa May sparked widespread speculation that she was poised to can the controversial Hinkley point deal with French utility EDF, when she announced a pause in the process shortly after taking office. However, only months later the deal has been signed, on terms broadly similar to those agreed by David Cameron’s government.

Key concerns focus on the significant tax payer contribution to the project, with the general public guaranteeing EDF a price for the electricity it produces for decades at nearly double the price it can be bought in the wholesale market from other sources.

The role of China in the project has also raised eyebrows. However, with the PM signalling a more interventionist role for government in key industries at the Tory party, this deal may fit in well with her new vision for the state.

New London Airport

Theresa May's precarious position in the Commons may have been a key factor in her decision to kick the long awaited decision on new airport capacity for London into the legislative long grass.

The government is due to announce a proposal on whether to build a new runway at either Heathrow or Gatwick on Tuesday. Any vote on the plans, however, has been delayed for at least a year, staving off mutiny by Tory MPs until a later date.

May faces opposition from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who has said he will 'lie down in front of the bulldozers' to stop Heathrow being built. Boris, along with other members of the cabinet, have been granted a 'derogation' allowing them to oppose a new runway, with some conditions attached.