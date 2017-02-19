Diane Abbott Opens Up To LBC Presenter About Extensive Abuse

19 February 2017, 09:29

Diane Abbott Spoke To Anushka Asthana

'I'm told I'm black filth and I should be hanged' - Diane Abbott tells LBC about the abuse she receives as a black, female MP.

Diane Abbott Opens Up To LBC Presenter About Extensive Abuse

Here the Labour MP Diane Abbott opens up about the extensive abuse she receives as a black, female politician.

08:55

The Labour politician opened up to Anushka Asthana, who was standing in for LBC Presenter Beverley Turner, about the extensive abuse she receives. 

Ms Abbott recently wrote a piece for the Guardian after much persuasion from Anushka, who is the joint Political Editor of the publication, and here she speaks out further about just some of the sexist and racist abuse she is subjected to. 

