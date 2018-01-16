Is Donald Trump "The Fittest President Ever"? LBC's Fact-Check

16 January 2018, 21:06

Donald Trump's doctor claimed he would be the healthiest President ever. As his first physical examination is released, we look at how he compares to the two previous Presidents.

Weight

George W. Bush: 190 lbs

Barack Obama: 175 lbs

Donald Trump: 239 lbs

Blood Pressure: Should be between 120/80 and 140/90

George W. Bush: 118/74

Barack Obama: 110/68

Donald Trump: 122/74

Resting Heart Rate: Normal is 60-100bpm. The lower the number, the more efficient the heart.

George W. Bush: 43bpm

Barack Obama: 56bpm

Donald Trump: 68bpm

Cholesterol to HDL ratio: Over 3.5 gives higher risk of heart disease

George W. Bush: 4.05

Barack Obama: 2.8

Donald Trump: 3.3

Comments

Loading...
Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Political Parties

See more Political Parties

Conservatives

Conservatives

Labour

Labour

Liberal Democrats

Liberal Democrats

Ukip

Ukip

Politicians

Theresa May

Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson

Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott

Philip Hammond

Philip Hammond

Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage