"The 15:17 To Paris" Trailer Features Real-Life Heroes Involved In The Terror Attack

Clint Eastwood’s new film about three passengers who overpowered a terrorist on a high-speed train to Paris stars the real-life heroes who thwarted the attack.

The 15:17 To Paris is centred around the three Americans, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone.

They were travelling between Brussels and Paris when a terrorist boarded armed with an Kalashnikov rifle, an automatic pistol and a knife in August 2015.

Before the attacker could unleash major carnage the men, assisted by other passengers, threw him to the floor and restrained him.

Four people were injured, non of the fatally, and the trio were later awarded France’s highest honour.

Now, they’ve turned to Hollywood and by playing themselves in the new film depicting the tense event.

Earlier this week the first official trailer was released and you can watch it at the top of this page.