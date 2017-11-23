Cyclist Sent Flying In Shocking Hit-And-Run Caught On Camera

23 November 2017, 17:42

A man has captured the shocking moment he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver as he cycled around a roundabout.

The father-of-three was left bloodied and bruised when he was ploughed into by Natasha Howes in Waterlooville, Portsmouth.

The dramatic footage, recorded on Ian Bates’ helmet-cam shows the 41-year-old being thrown into the air after Howes drives into him on a roundabout before driving off.

“I am lucky I wasn’t more seriously hurt. I bounced off the side of the car,” Mr Bates said.

“If I had hit the bonnet, that could have been it. Everything could have been much, much worse.”

Howes, of Durley Avenue, Waterlooville, pleaded guilty to driving in a public place without reasonable consideration to other users and failing to report an accident and failing to produce insurance.

She was fined £250, banned for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

