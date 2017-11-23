Cyclist Sent Flying In Shocking Hit-And-Run Caught On Camera

Now Discussing
Nigel Farage is Leading Britain's Conversation
23 November 2017, 17:42
A man has captured the shocking moment he was mowed down by a hit-and-run driver as he cycled around a roundabout.
The father-of-three was left bloodied and bruised when he was ploughed into by Natasha Howes in Waterlooville, Portsmouth.
The dramatic footage, recorded on Ian Bates’ helmet-cam shows the 41-year-old being thrown into the air after Howes drives into him on a roundabout before driving off.
“I am lucky I wasn’t more seriously hurt. I bounced off the side of the car,” Mr Bates said.
“If I had hit the bonnet, that could have been it. Everything could have been much, much worse.”
Howes, of Durley Avenue, Waterlooville, pleaded guilty to driving in a public place without reasonable consideration to other users and failing to report an accident and failing to produce insurance.
She was fined £250, banned for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.