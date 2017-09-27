Driver Fends Off Armed Men Who Try To Car-Jack His BMW

Shocking CCTV shows the moment two masked men attacked a helpless man as they attempted to steal his BMW in the West Midlands.

Police are now on the hunt for the gang who attempted the car-jacking in a residential area of Shirley on Friday.

They battered the 43-year-old man over the head in a bid to get the victim’s keys.

Despite being viciously assaulted, pushed to the floor, and hit over the head the owner fought off the crooks, refusing to simply hand over the keys to his prized car.

Officers investigating this incident believe the same suspects attacked another man at Costa Coffee in Friars Gate, Shirley earlier that day in an attempt to steal his Mercedes.

On both occasion the suspects fled in a blue VW Golf with the registration plate BD57 ULH. The vehicle is believed to be using stolen plates.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Please quote crime number 20SH/202632T/17.