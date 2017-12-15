Firefighters Rescue Horse That Slipped And Fell Into Swimming Pool

15 December 2017, 12:57

Firefighters lifted a horse to safety after the animal slipped on ice and fell into a swimming pool.

The West Midlands Fire Service has released footage of the dramatic rescue, which took place in Walsall on Thursday morning.

Fire crews spent two hours pumping water from the 6ft-deep pool, before winching the soaked horse to safety.

Soon after the horse was checked over and given the all clear by a local vet.

Writing on Facebook, the service said: “What a mare!

“Well done to our crews from Woodgate Valley, Aldridge, Technical Rescue and attending officer Steve Ball.”

You can watch the rescue unfold above.

