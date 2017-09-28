Have-A-Go Hero Mown Down TWICE As He Tries To Save Teen From Thugs

A heroic shopkeeper was mown down by a car twice as he tried to protect a teenage boy who was being beaten by a gang.

Amandeep Cheema, 33, saw the 15-year-old being dragged from a nearby takeaway by five men who pulled up in two cars in Gloucestershire.

The brave shopkeeper grabbed a baseball bat and ran out of his newsagents to try and rescue the victim.

Picture: SWNS

However, shocking CCTV shows one thug drive a car straight at him, knocking him on to the bonnet unconscious before reversing over his body.

The brutal attack left the shopkeeper with a fractured left wrist and injuries to his head and thigh.

A 31-year-old man was jailed for 30 months and banned from driving for two years and admitted unlawful wounding along with a 19-year-old.

A third man, 27, admitted affray and assaulting the boy causing actual bodily harm.

Two other men involved were never identified by police.

The judge said it was lucky the defendants did not face a murder or manslaughter charge.

A spokesman for Gloucestershire Constabulary said: “We understand this incident caused a lot of community concern at the time.

"It is important to stress that the court case has confirmed it was not a race-related crime but an incident related to a criminal feud, as we originally indicated.

“The judge praised the amount of work our officers did on the case and I hope today’s outcome reassures the public that we do take horrific incidents like this seriously and will do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.”