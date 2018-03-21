Heart-warming Carpool Karaoke Of Mums Singing With Down's Syndrome Children

21 March 2018, 10:29

This is the adorable video showing mums singing with their Down's Syndrome children which brought James Cordon to tears.

The heart-warming Carpool Karaoke video was released for World Down's Syndrome Day and has gone viral with millions of views across the internet.

In the video, the mothers and their children can be seen lip syncing to the tune of Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years”.

Corden, who usually hosts the segment with a series of famous singers, called it the "most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever".

The special episode of Carpool Karaoke
The special episode of Carpool Karaoke. Picture: Wouldn't Change A Thing

The video, titled 50 Mums, 50 Children, 1 Extra Chromosome, was launched in time for World Down's Syndrome Day.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

James O'Brien was left baffled by Jean

Brexiteer Tells James O'Brien To Stop Giving Her Facts During Argument

1 hour ago

James O'Brien labelled Cathy "crackers"

James O'Brien Takes On A Conspiracy Theorist Who Gets Her News From Ukip And YouTube

6 days ago

James O'Brien was left with his head in his hands

James O'Brien's Killer Question Ends Pro-Russian Caller's Argument

8 days ago

Nick Ferrari in the LBC studio

Nick Ferrari Lets Rip At Government's "Ridiculous" Domestic Violence Proposal

13 days ago

James Bloodworth worked undercover at an Amazon warehouse

Shocking Account On What It's Like To Work At The Amazon Warehouse

15 days ago

James O'Brien left with his head in his hands

Massive Row With Caller Over Irish Border Leaves James O'Brien With His Head In His Hands

21 days ago