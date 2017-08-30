Hooded Man Throws Box Of Lit Fireworks Into Pizza Takeaway

CCTV footage captured the terrifying moment a hooded man threw a box of 70 lit fireworks into a takeaway in Liverpool.

The shocking incident took place on Monday night in Kirkdale and shows the unknown man place the explosives inside the food outlet before running off.

A delivery driver leaps over the counter as a number of employee attempt to run for cover from the explosives.

Hello Pizza told LBC that somebody “would have died” if the box had made it much further in the takeaway and has thanked the support received from the local community.

There were no injuries following the incident but police are now investigating.

Watch the terrifying moment above.