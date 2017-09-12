"Made By Britain, Dropped By Children": Charity Calls For UK To Stop Selling Weapons

Save The Children are urging the public to campaign to force Britain to stop selling weapons to Saudi Arabia.

A hard-hitting new advert from the charity says: "Even as the UK sends aid to Yemen, British-made bombs are fuelling the conflict."

26 children are among the 39 people killed in apparently unlawful airstrikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen in the last four months, Human Rights Watch have said.

A boy sits on his destroyed house in Yemen. Picture: PA

Save The Children are asking people to call on the government to suspend arms sales in the region.

But former Defence Minister Gerald Howarth told LBC it wouldn't make a difference as Saudi Arabia would simply buy their weapons from someone else.

