Out Of Control Chairlift Sends Skiers Flying In Terrifying Video

Shocking mobile phone footage shows the moment terrified skiers were violently thrown from a malfunctioning chairlift.

At least eight people were hurt when the out of control ski lift sped up to around double its normal speed in Gudauri, Georgia, reports say.

Panicked tourists were flung in different directions from their seats during the accident earlier today.

Bystanders could be heard screaming as they helplessly watched on in horror.

Emergency ski patrols were dispatched to the scene and a helicopter assisted in transporting the injured to hospital, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed.

Picture: Facebook / Kynshov Peter

A number of different nationalities are understood to have been involved in the accident.

“One of the injured, a Ukrainian citizen, broke his hand during the incident, and has a small head injury,” Georgian health minister David Sergeenko said.

“While a Swedish citizen is pregnant and feels pain in her waist.”