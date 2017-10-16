Police Criticised After Officer Filmed “Deliberately” Kneeing Suspect Five Times

Mobile phone footage has emerged showing a police officer appearing to deliberately knee a suspect five times as his colleagues pinned him to the ground.

Steven Walker was on his way home from work last Thursday when police descended on a suspected armed robbery at a local shop in Bolton, Greater Manchester.

The shocked father-of-two decided to record the incident after about six officers arrived at the scene to apprehend the three male suspects.

The video shows three officers attempting to hold down one suspect, while the other two men lay supervised on the floor.

The struggling suspect can be heard shouting in pain “my arm” as one policeman is seen forcing his knee in to him.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed it was aware of the video circulating on social media, however said it was yet to receive a formal complaint.

Mr Walker, who is from Bolton has criticised the force, branding it “police brutality”.

He said: "One of the lads was covered in blood and the three lads were initially apprehended but that force was just excessive.

Picture: Caters

"When that other officer started kneeing him in the head I just couldn't believe it.

"The guy on the floor was shouting things like 'I can't breathe, I can't breathe'.

"Now, I know the police have a job to do and people can get a bit 'pasty', but punching someone and kneeing them five times is just mad.”

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media and are currently reviewing the footage, while also speaking to response officers who attended the incident to get a full picture of the circumstances.

"We are currently not aware of a formal complaint but will continue to monitor this."