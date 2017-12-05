Shocking Moment Lorry Smashes Through Petrol Station

5 December 2017, 15:01

This is the shocking moment a 16 ton lorry smashed through a petrol station forecourt in Johannesburg injuring a pregnant woman and several others.

The horrified garage worker, who clearly feared for his life, can be seen running to safety. He is believed to have been slightly injured by flying debris.

There were five people inside the car, including an eight month pregnant mother-to-be.

They had no chance to get out of the car as the lorry rammed into them.

It took almost an hour to free them with mechanical cutting devices.

All five were taken to hospital. The pregnant woman was in a “critical condition”.

The front of their car was completely crushed in the incident.

Lorry Smashes into Petrol Station
Picture: LBC/Caltex Garage

The headlights of the heavy goods vehicle can be seen on the CCTV before it smashes its way into the forecourt.

A CCTV operator can be heard on the footage saying “oh my word”.

The lorry driver claimed he was not behind the wheel and was "teaching a friend how to drive”. There was however no one else in the lorry with him.

A South African Police Service spokesman said an investigation was underway.

Comments

Loading...

Best Of LBC

See more Best Of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left with his head in his hands

The Anti-Muslim Caller That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

4 days ago

James O'Brien was left baffled by Steve

This Ex-Pat Dislikes The EU And Wants To Leave, Despite Living In France

6 days ago

James O'Brien left this caller speechless

This Caller Hates The Idea Of A Federal Europe, But Doesn't Know What That Means

6 days ago

James O'Brien had strong words for Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Epic Monologue On Boris Johnson And Brexiteers

11 days ago

Nick Ferrari took on this anti-Daily Mail guest

The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

14 days ago

James O'Brien's reaction when he was told he's going to hell

Christian Caller Tells James O'Brien He's Going To Hell Over Sausage Roll Comments

19 days ago