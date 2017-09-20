Shocking Videos Show Buildings Collapsing In Mexico Earthquake

20 September 2017, 09:02

More than 240 people have been killed after a powerful earthquake in Mexico - as videos show buildings being destroyed.

At least 20 children have died after their school, like dozens of others, has been turned into rubble.

Videos posted on social media show the devastation caused around Mexico City following the 7.1-magnitude quake.

The first shows a four-storey building collapsing in the disaster, while another shows locals running for cover as a five-storey block falls to the ground.

Buildings collapsing in Mexico City were caught on camera
Buildings collapsing in Mexico City were caught on camera. Picture: Daniel Torres

President Enrique Pena Nieto appealed for calm, saying: "The priority at this moment is to keep rescuing people who are still trapped and to give medical attention to the injured people."

The current and previous Presidents of the US tweeted their support for their neighbours:

The earthquake came less than two weeks after an 8.1 magnitude tremor in southern Mexico killed at least 98 people.

