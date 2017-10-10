Devastating Video Shows Moment Pushchair Rolls Into Path Of Speeding Train

This is the shocking moment a child's pushchair is totally destroyed after rolling off the platform at a railway station and into the path of a speeding freight train.

The chilling footage shows the empty pink pram, which had shopping bags attached to it, slowly drift away from the mother, who was holding her child at Nuneaton station in Warwickshire.

The buggy is clipped by one of the containers on the speeding train, before bouncing back on to the platform with its contents strewn everywhere.

Footage of the incident, which happened at 3pm on July 29, was released by the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) as a warning to parents.

Picture: SWNS

Paul Leach, the RSSB’s lead human factors specialist, said: “The best way of keeping you, your children and your belongings safe is to keep hold of your pram, fully applying the brake where possible.

“We know that anyone looking after children will have their hands full and may feel they can’t keep an eye on everything and everyone at once.

“But the CCTV shows just how important it is to keep control of a push-chair.”