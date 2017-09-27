Woman Launches Vicious Attack Using Her Stilettos Outside Nightclub

A woman has been caught on CCTV launching a vicious attack outside a nightclub using her stilettos.

The female wields her footwear at two people during a fight in the early hours on Sunday 10 September in Plymouth, Devon.

Police have the released the footage which shows a woman dressed in black turning her high-heels into a dangerous weapon.

At one point she can be seen slamming the shoe into the back of the head of another women, before lashing out at a man.

Several members of the public are seen witnessing the incident.

A spokesman from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "We would like to identify the women in the footage as they may be able to assist them with their enquiries.

"If you can identify the man or have any information to aid the police investigation, please email 101@dc.police.uk quoting crime reference CR/078044/17.

"You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."