18 December 2017, 12:37
The man at the forefront of the Brexit debate has also spent the year hosting his very own radio show. These are the top 10 moments of The Nigel Farage Show 2017.
Nigel was left absolutely fuming when JK Rowling accused him of “radicalising” people against Muslims.
Nigel is often broadcasting from around the world. But while at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington he was forced off air due to an unplanned security sweep.
Rodney accused Nigel of having secret links with Vladimir Putin and the LBC presenter was not happy.
In an exclusive interview with Nigel for LBC, controversial French presidential hopeful Marine Le Pen spoke of her admiration for Britain’s Brexit vote.
Peter told Nigel he was the "biggest conman in British political history," but then failed to name a single lie the former Ukip leader had told.
During this debate with a passionate Remainer, Nigel was so confident in his vote to leave the EU, he said: “If Brexit is a disaster, I will go and live abroad”.
Six-time father and Tory backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg told Nigel he has never changed a nappy in his life.
When Hillary Clinton attributed some of Donald Trump’s success to Nigel he did not hold back with his response.
Wearing a bright-red 'Make America Great Again' cap, Nigel called on Theresa May to apologise to Donald Trump on behalf of her party.
Nigel did not hide his answer when a listener asked him whether he’d cash in his pension for being an MEP, despite his criticisms of the EU.