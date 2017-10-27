Caller Makes Heartfelt Point About 'Taking A Knee' To Sadiq Khan

Now Discussing
27 October 2017, 12:09
People "taking a knee" for sport invariably are "black people who don’t have another platform", said this caller.
Denise from North London asked that as a “black woman from London where do I have a platform to discuss the issues that affect me?”
She said no-one ever discusses Brexit, for example, from the perspective of the Caribbeans.
“We don’t have a platform so why wouldn’t we use it?”, she told Sadiq Khan on LBC.
NFL players across America are continuing to “take a knee” as a protest sign during the country’s national anthem.
The caller said she believed football players in the UK had not really spoken out about inequality.