This Caller's Daughter Died Three Weeks Ago, He Has A Simple Message For Other Parents

Jack told Kevin Maguire parents should be careful about leaning too far into work, there might not be a "next time" to see their children.

More than four in five fathers with children aged under 16 feel some level of stress at trying to juggle work and family life, a survey has found.

Nearly two-fifths, 38 per cent, of working fathers said they felt a great deal of stress trying to balance their lives.

Jack called Kevin Maguire with a moving story, having recently lost his daughter, Lucinda, just three weeks ago.

He told Kevin that he "wished [he'd] spent more time with her."

Jack said: "It's an amazing feeling, it feels like my heart has been ripped out.

"Whatever it takes, that's all I want to say, whatever it takes. Don't leave things because you never know what will happen in life.

"Your children aren't supposed to go before you, it's unnatural, and it's very difficult to accept."

Watch the conversation at the top of this page.