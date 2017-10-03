James O’Brien Stars In Global’s Make Some Noise Spoof Charity Video

LBC’s James O’Brien has joined stars from Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Radio X and Capital Xtra to recreate a top chart hit, all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

In total, 15 Global presenters came together to re-create Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ music video.

In support of the campaign, the singer provided newly recorded vocals especially for the video.

She replaced her original lyrics “I was busy thinking ‘bout boys” with “I was busy making some noise” in reference to Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

The spoof remake features Heart’s Mark Wright, Stephen Mulhern, Jamie Theakston and Toby Anstis, Capital’s Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes, Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Toby Tarrant, Jack Saunders and Dan O’Connell, Classic FM’s Aled Jones and Alan Titchmarsh, Capital XTRA’s Tim Westwood and Manny Norte and of course LBC’s James O’Brien.

Global’s Make Some Noise gives a voice and a lifeline to small projects that are doing inspiring work to help disadvantaged youngsters, but are struggling to be heard.

The grant-giving charity gives these initiatives a platform to tell their story, helping youngsters who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

To find out how to join in and raise money, and to download the dress loud pack click here.