James O’Brien Stars In Global’s Make Some Noise Spoof Charity Video

3 October 2017, 18:19

LBC’s James O’Brien has joined stars from Heart, Capital, Classic FM, Radio X and Capital Xtra to recreate a top chart hit, all in aid of Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

In total, 15 Global presenters came together to re-create Charli XCX’s ‘Boys’ music video.

In support of the campaign, the singer provided newly recorded vocals especially for the video.

She replaced her original lyrics “I was busy thinking ‘bout boys” with “I was busy making some noise” in reference to Global’s Make Some Noise charity.

The spoof remake features Heart’s Mark Wright, Stephen Mulhern, Jamie Theakston and Toby Anstis, Capital’s Roman Kemp and Marvin Humes, Radio X’s Chris Moyles, Toby Tarrant, Jack Saunders and Dan O’Connell, Classic FM’s Aled Jones and Alan Titchmarsh, Capital XTRA’s Tim Westwood and Manny Norte and of course LBC’s James O’Brien.

Global’s Make Some Noise gives a voice and a lifeline to small projects that are doing inspiring work to help disadvantaged youngsters, but are struggling to be heard.

The grant-giving charity gives these initiatives a platform to tell their story, helping youngsters who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity.

To find out how to join in and raise money, and to download the dress loud pack click here.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien takes on caller over the EU's response to the police brutality in Catalonia.

Caller Angry At EU’s Response To Catalonia Can’t Answer James' Simple Questions
Theresa May admitted she shed a tear to Nick Ferrari

Theresa May Admits She Cried Over The Grenfell Tragedy

Maajid Nawaz was shocked by what Yoshi told him

Maajid Nawaz's Powerful Response To Jewish Woman Considering Fleeing The UK
Nick Ferrari received this call from an angry RyanAir pilot

Furious Ryanair Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of LBC

Archbishop Justin Welby live on LBC

Boy In A Dress Is "Not A Problem", Says Archbishop Of Canterbury

12 days ago

Hillsborough mum Margaret Aspinall met survivors from the Grenfell Tower

Hillsborough Hero Meets Grenfell Survivors To Give Advice On How To Get Justice

13 days ago

West London

Nigel Farage hand-delivers complaint to BBC.

Nigel Farage May Refuse To Pay License Fee In BBC Row Over “Blood On Hands” Report

13 days ago

James O'Brien tore apart the Juncker speech

James O'Brien Destroys Juncker's EU Speech (With One Small Twist At The End)

14 days ago

Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights

19 days ago

James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate

29 days ago