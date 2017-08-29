Win An All-Inclusive Holiday To Barbados

LBC is giving one lucky couple the chance to win an all-inclusive, once-in-a-lifetime trip to Sandals Barbados.

You and your partner will be flown from either London or Manchester to the beautiful Caribbean Island, Barbados.

On your arrival you will be whisked away to begin your Bajan experience at the amazing Sandals Resort, where you can wind down and start enjoying your week of luxury.

You will spend seven nights at the luxurious Sandals Resort in deluxe accommodation. The resort boasts three swimming pools, 11 gourmet restaurants, seven full-service bars including a swim-up pool bar.

All meals, drinks, entertainment, land and water sports are included in this all-inclusive holiday experience.

Barbados is famous for its amazing views and breath taking surroundings of white sand beaches and sparkling seas for you to enjoy… so text now to be in with a chance to win this amazing trip to the Caribbean.

For the chance to win, text the word BARBADOS to 84850.

Entries close at midday on 6th October 2017 – keep your phone handy then, as we could be calling you.

You must be over 18 to take part. Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've entered we'll do the bit that raises the money for all those good causes and will automatically take a donation of £3, unless you reply STOP to the first text message we send you. This is a one-off donation, 100% will go to Global's Make Some Noise. You’re playing across all participating radio stations, which can be found here with full T&Cs.

Global’s Make Some Noise is LBC’s very own charity, supporting small but brilliant projects across the UK which help youngsters and their families living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. By supporting Global’s Make Some Noise, you’ll be helping small projects make a big difference, so thank you.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 03333 212 196.

Rules:

1. The following rules (“Rules”) together with Global Charities ("Global Charities") general and competition terms and conditions (the “Terms and Conditions”) (which can be found at www.makesomenoise.com/terms-conditions/ ) apply to the ‘Global’s Make Some Noise Text Competitions’ ("the Competition") as detailed in the Rules.

2. The "Radio Station" advertising the competition is Heart Network, Capital Network, Capital Xtra, Smooth Network, Classic FM, Gold, LBC and Radio X.

3. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have understood these Rules along with the Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them. The Terms and Conditions are available on request from Global Charities.

Details of the competition:

4. To enter the Competition an Entrant must send a text message with the keyword to one of the following radio stations shortcodes Heart – 82122 (HOTEL), Capital – 83958 (HOTEL), Capital Xtra – 61236 (HOTEL), Radio X – 83936 (HOTEL), Smooth – 65588 (HOTEL), Classic FM – 61812 (HOTEL), LBC – 84850 (HOTEL) Gold – 65588 (BEACH) (the “Text Message Line”). Text messages will be charged at standard network rate. If you text after the closing time you will not be entered but may still be charged. The Text Message Line will open at midday on 18th August and close at midday on 6th October 2017.

5. After entering the Competition, participants will receive a bounceback text message informing them that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically an hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received, unless they reply with the word STOP. The £3 donation will be taken from the mobile phone used to enter the Competition and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise.

6. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the competition. Anyone who replies STOP to the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw.

7. The winner will be notified that they have won using the number of the phone that their text entry was sent from. The winner may be required to answer their phone, talk to the presenter/s and a call recorded with the presenter/s and played on-air. Unsuccessful entrants will not be contacted.

Eligibility:

8. You must be over 18 to enter the Competition.

9. You can enter up to 10 times only, however you must text STOP after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise.

Prize:

10. All-inclusive 7-night stay at Sandals Resorts in Barbados for 2 people, inclusive of return flights from UK to Barbados.

11. No substitute prizes or cash alternatives are available.

12. The prize is non transferable.

Specific prize terms:

- The prize includes an all-inclusive 7-night holiday at Sandals Barbados for two people with return ecomony flights from London or Manchester, subject to availability.

- The prize must be booked before 31st January 2018, and must be taken before October 2018.

- All prize elements must be redeemed at the same time.

- Accommodation is on a Luxury Included® (all-inclusive) basis in a deluxe room. - The prize will include all meals, unlimited premium brand beverages, daily & nightly entertainment, all land and water sports, including scuba diving (for certified divers), snorkeling, gratuities, and transfers to and from the resort designated airport.

- Flights provided are from London or Manchester, in economy class and are subject to availability.

- Domestic transfers, including any flights or travel to London or Manchester, are not included. - There is no cash alternative to the prize and spending money is not included.

- Holiday insurance is not included and must be purchased before travel.

- The prize is subject to availability, cannot be taken during peak seasons* and cannot be confirmed until 90 days prior to departure. * Easter 2018, 1st July – 31st August 2018, 1st December 2017 – 7th January 2018, select US Bank Holidays.

- Once dates are confirmed there will be an administration fee for any changes made to the reservation. This fee varies in accordance with the airline.

- The prize is strictly non-transferable, non-refundable, and is subject to Sandals Resorts’ normal terms and conditions.

- Sandals Resorts are for couples and accommodation includes a king sized bed.

- Sandals Resorts reserves the right to relocate prize winners from the stated resort to an alternative Sandals resort if rooms become unavailable for the travel dates requested.

- By entering this competition you consent to your details being shared with our parent company located outside the European Economic Area.

- The competition is not pen to employees and their immediate families of promoter Unique Vacations (UK) Ltd and their associated agencies.

- Not included in the prize; Telephone calls, internet, Red Lane® Spa treatments and services, specialty dining, tours & excursions, inter-island transportation, SCUBA certification courses, island departure taxes and purchases made at the Sandals Specialty Shops - Prize winners must be over the age of 18.

- The winners must ensure that they have the correct travel documentation and obtain the relevant Visas. Such travel documentation is at the sole expense of the winner. Failure to be granted a Visa and or have the necessary travel documentation will result in the winner forfeiting their prize. - Wheelchair access may be limited.

- The content of the prize may be subject to change and/or substituted with a prize of equal or greater value.

- In the event of unforeseen circumstances, we reserve the right to change the date and substitute with another date.

- We require winner name, contact number, postal address & email to facilitate the prize.

- Due to the nature of prize donations, please be aware that it can take several weeks to confirm dates.

- Not for resale, not transferable, there is no cash alternative.

- This is a charity competition and as such no refunds are given.

