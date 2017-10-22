"After Brexit We Can Run Our Borders On Trust"

22 October 2017, 09:10

Henry Newman cited Switzerland's borders as a future model for the UK outside of the EU, speaking to Andrew Castle this morning.

Borders and customs officials could struggle to deal with a 360% rise in customs declarations and 230% rise immigration checks, the spending watchdog has warned.

Staffing shortages, manual processes and a reliance on "outdated technology" are all cited by the National Audit Office in a report casting doubt over readiness at the border for the UK's official exit from the EU.

Andrew Castle spoke to Henry Newman, Director of the Open Europe think tank, about how the UK can remedy these issues.

Andrew Castle was told a solution was not "beyond the will of man"
Andrew Castle was told a solution was not "beyond the will of man". Picture: LBC

Newman said: "Switzerland is not in the European Union's customs union, so if you drive from Switzerland into France or the other neighbouring countries you're crossing a customs border.

"The EU has actually managed to deal with that perfectly well, there's essentially an invisible border and there's a lot of trust-based checking.

"Now if the EU can offer that to Switzerland, why can't they offer that to the UK? There's a danger of the EU looking very punitive here."

Watch the full clip above.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet

9 days ago

Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones

10 days ago

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile